This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 5 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sala tragedy puts Cardiff relegation in perspective – Warnock

The death of the player signed to provide a goal threat outweighs the sting of relegation for the Bluebirds boss

By The42 Team Sunday 5 May 2019, 12:29 AM
35 minutes ago 588 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4620538
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock.
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock.
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock.

NEIL WARNOCK SAID he could not fault Cardiff City’s players following their relegation from the Premier League, while acknowledging the setback was put into perspective by the tragic death of Emiliano Sala.

Cardiff agreed a deal with Nantes to make Sala their record signing in January, but the Argentinian striker was killed, at the age of 28, when a plane he was travelling in crashed in the English Channel, just two days on from his move to Wales being announced.

After a 3-2 home defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday ended Cardiff’s hopes of avoiding an immediate return to the Championship, manager Warnock told a news conference: “We have missed a goalscorer. Someone asked me about Emiliano … but I think that also puts things in perspective. We’ve got relegated. The lad lost his life.”

Responding to further questioning about the devastating incident, Warnock added: “Obviously it was difficult. This was something completely out of the blue. I wish we could have had Emiliano with us because I think he would have scored 10 goals.

But I can’t fault the lads. They’ve given me everything and they’ve just come up short.”

Warnock was unable to confirm whether he would stay with Cardiff next season, explaining he would hold talks with the club’s hierarchy “in the next few weeks”.

However, the 70-year-old added: “I will be working next year. I will have a year somewhere. I am looking forward to that challenge now. If I hadn’t got the drive, I wouldn’t do it, but I have got the drive.”

A significant number of Cardiff fans stayed after the full-time whistle to offer warm applause to the Bluebirds’ players and staff following their final home game of the campaign.

I’ve never seen a relegated team get an ovation like that,” said Warnock. “Daft as it sounds, it’s probably my best job ever to do what I’ve done with this club. We’ve had to overcome so much, keeping a group like this together. I can’t really be any prouder.”

Palace boss Roy Hodgson was pleased with the efforts of his side as strikes from Wilfried Zaha, Michy Batshuayi and Andros Townsend outweighed a Martin Kelly own goal and Bobby Reid’s late consolation.

Hodgson told a news conference: “Cardiff have fought very hard in every game throughout the season … so we knew they’d be giving us nothing and we’d have to fight and work hard for every opportunity. We matched them and showed the necessary quality.”

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to discuss all the week’s rugby news.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie