This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 1 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Salah: Last season's Champions League anguish 'still hurts'

Having come off injured during last year’s final defeat, the Egyptian will have extra motivation when Liverpool take on Barcelona in their semi this evening.

By The42 Team Wednesday 1 May 2019, 6:13 PM
1 hour ago 841 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4615598
Mo Salah stays on the turf after a tackle from Sergio Ramos.
Image: Peter Byrne
Mo Salah stays on the turf after a tackle from Sergio Ramos.
Mo Salah stays on the turf after a tackle from Sergio Ramos.
Image: Peter Byrne

LIVERPOOL FORWARD MOHAMED Salah has revealed the misery he felt after last year’s Champions League final “still hurts”.

Salah enjoyed a fine debut season at Anfield, scoring 44 goals in all competitions and winning the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year awards, but it ended cruelly in the Champions League final as he was forced off with a shoulder injury 30 minutes in, having tangled with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

The Reds went on to lose the game 3-1 and Salah missed Egypt’s first match at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He scored in the next two but did not look at his best as the African nation bowed out with three group-stage defeats out of three.

Liverpool and Salah have a chance at redemption this season having reached the semi-finals – where they meet Barcelona in Wednesday’s first leg – and Salah says the memories of how it ended for him a year ago are still with him.

“When I think about it, it was very, very bad,” he told Bleacher Report.

Final of the Champions League, big dream for yourself and the city, for the fans, for everyone. We wanted to win the Champions League. That time was mentally very, very bad.

“Especially when I got substituted; I went to the dressing room and was just crying – I felt the Champions League was over and the World Cup was over. It was very tough for me in that moment.

I think it still hurts until now because you didn’t win it, you feel like you were close to winning the Champions League and you didn’t win it.

“I wanted to play the World Cup, it’s a dream, but I’m not fit. I got to my room, I was almost crying every day.

“Before the first game [against Uruguay] I didn’t play, I was crying on the bus, I was crying in the bathroom because I wanted to start, I wanted to play.

In the meantime, I know I’m not fit at all to play. In one moment it disappeared, it’s so difficult.”

(SP)UKRAINE-KIEV-CHAMPIONS LEAGUE-LIVERPOOL-REAL MADRID Salah receives treatment in last year's Champions League final. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Ramos claimed his “conscience is really clear” over the incident and that he never intended to hurt Salah.

Yet the Liverpool player said the two had not spoken on the issue and he did not wish to discuss Ramos’ role in the injury further.

I didn’t speak to him,” he added. “For me, the subject is closed.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie