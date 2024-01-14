Salah penalty rescues Egypt against Mozambique at Cup of Nations

MOHAMED SALAH SAVED Egypt from an embarrassing defeat in their opening Africa Cup of Nations game as he converted a penalty seven minutes into injury time to snatch a 2-2 draw with Mozambique.

The penalty was awarded following a VAR check by the referee for a foul on Mostafa Mohamed in the area at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, and Salah’s strike denied Mozambique a historic first ever Afcon win.

Mohamed had given record seven-time African champions Egypt the ideal start when he scored inside two minutes of the Group B encounter, but the sapping heat and humidity of a late afternoon kick-off then seemed to get the better of the Pharaohs.

Mozambique, who had not won a match in 12 previous attempts in four past appearances at the Cup of Nations, equalised through Witiness Quembo in the 55th minute.

The game was completely turned on its head as Mozambique scored again three minutes later when Clesio Bauque, on as a half-time substitute, burst through to make it 2-1.

Salah saved Egypt, but it was not a convincing start to their campaign in Ivory Coast where they are attempting to win a record-extending eighth Afcon crown and a first since 2010, before the Liverpool superstar had made his international debut.

Their next match here against Ghana’s Black Stars on Thursday could still make or break their campaign before a final group outing against Cape Verde.

Meanwhile, African Player of the Year Victor Osimhen scored for Nigeria as they disappointed in a 1-1 Africa Cup of Nations Group A draw with Equatorial Guinea in Abidjan.

Osimhen levelled in the first half almost immediately after Iban Edu had opened the scoring in match that ended with both teams on one point, two fewer than leaders and hosts Ivory Coast.

The two-yearly African football showpiece kicked off on Saturday with Ivory Coast beating Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in the same stadium.

Nigeria, 46 places higher than Equatorial Guinea in the world rankings, had been expected to begin their campaign for a fourth African title with a victory.

