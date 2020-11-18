BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 18 November 2020
Salah returns another positive test ahead of Liverpool's top-of-the-table clash

The champions face Leicester City on Sunday.

By Press Association Wednesday 18 Nov 2020, 8:38 PM
13 minutes ago 532 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5271397
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.
Image: PA
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.
Image: PA

LIVERPOOL FORWARD MOHAMED Salah and Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny have again returned positive coronavirus tests, the Egyptian Football Association has confirmed.

The news of Salah’s first positive test came after he reportedly attended his brother’s wedding, with footage posted on social media appearing to show him dancing with other guests.

Arsenal midfielder Elneny had also produced a positive test while away on international duty, but is said to be asymptomatic.

Elneny played in the first of their two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Togo before his positive test.

A statement on the Egyptian FA website today confirmed both players were still showing a positive result.

“Today, Mohamed Salah made a new swab to detect the Covid-19 virus, but its result was positive,” the statement read. “Today, Mohamed Elneny also conducted a second swab, which confirmed its positive results.”

Salah is said to be showing only mild symptoms, with both players in quarantine and now looking set to miss the return of club action after the international break.

Champions Liverpool host current leaders Leicester City on Sunday, while Arsenal travel to Leeds United on the same day.

Press Association

