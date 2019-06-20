This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Salah is now one of the best three players in the world'

Egypt captain Ahmed Elmohamady feels the Liverpool star has few peers.

By The42 Team Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 5:44 PM
31 minutes ago 1,039 Views 4 Comments
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah

MO SALAH DESERVES to be recognised as one of the best three players in the world, according to Egypt captain Ahmed Elmohamady.

Salah enjoyed another fine season with Liverpool, scoring 27 goals in all competitions to help his club win the Champions League.

Now, the forward will try to lead Egypt to an eighth Africa Cup of Nations title beginning on Friday.

Elmohamady said Salah deserved his place among the world’s best, alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Salah is now one of the best three players in the world. This is a huge deal for the country and the Egyptian team,” he told a news conference.

Salah being on any team will help it and be a great addition. Everybody anticipates his performance, so this is a positive thing and a good addition for the Egyptian team.

“As has been said, Salah is one of the 23 players on the list. Each player will help the others.

“We play as one team, but having Salah with us is a positive thing and an important thing for us as a team and as players.”

Hosts Egypt open the Africa Cup of Nations against Zimbabwe on Friday.

