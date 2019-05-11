This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 11 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Joy for Man Utd legends as Class of 92'-backed Salford City earn promotion to Football League

Salford City defeated AFC Fylde 3-0 at Wembley today.

By The42 Team Saturday 11 May 2019, 5:55 PM
26 minutes ago 1,746 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4630266
Phil Neville celebrates Salford City's victory.
Image: Bradley Collyer
Phil Neville celebrates Salford City's victory.
Phil Neville celebrates Salford City's victory.
Image: Bradley Collyer

MANCHESTER UNITED’S LEGENDARY Class of ’92 are now in charge of a Football League club after Salford City secured promotion with a 3-0 win in the National League play-off final at Wembley today.

Goals from Emmanuel Dieseruvwe, Carl Piergianni and Ibou Touray saw off AFC Fylde  to clinch a second consecutive promotion for the Greater Manchester club.

Gary and Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt originally bought a stake in Salford back in 2014, with former team-mate David Beckham purchasing his own share in January this year.

Scholes was forced to sell his stake in the club in order to become manager of Oldham Athletic earlier this season, but Beckham’s intervention meant the group maintained a 60% share in the Ammies, while their business partner Peter Limm holds the remaining 40%.

The win over Fylde means the Man Utd greats – who were seen wildly celebrating the second goal at Wembley – have now led Salford to four promotions in five seasons and secured entry to the Football League for the first time in the club’s 79-year history.

Salford are also the first side in history ever to clinch promotion from the sixth tier to League Two in back-to-back seasons. They will now face Scholes’ former employers Oldham in league action next term, as well as Sol Campbell’s Macclesfield Town side. A meeting with Man Utd would also now be possible in the Carabao Cup as well as the FA Cup.

Passage through to the play-off final was won in dramatic style last week with a dramatic penalties victory over Eastleigh at Moor Lane. A third-place regular-season finish had originally clinched a play-off spot, with former Stoke, Birmingham and Aberdeen striker Adam Rooney rounding off the campaign as Salford’s top scorer with 22 league strikes.

Fylde, meanwhile, had finished fifth, although their highly-rated striker Danny Rowe was the competition’s joint-top scorer after netting 27 times.

Salford have received some criticism for the huge amounts of money that they have spent and their huge budget in comparison to many other National League clubs.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie