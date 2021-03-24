BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 24 March 2021
Advertisement

New study shows saliva test 94% accurate in diagnosing concussion in elite rugby players

Dr Valentina Di Pietro says the test could be used in addition with rugby’s current HIA protocols.

By Press Association Wednesday 24 Mar 2021, 12:50 PM
26 minutes ago 760 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5390241
Dr. Ciaran Cosgrave leads James Ryan off for a head injury assessment during Ireland's win over Scotland.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Dr. Ciaran Cosgrave leads James Ryan off for a head injury assessment during Ireland's win over Scotland.
Dr. Ciaran Cosgrave leads James Ryan off for a head injury assessment during Ireland's win over Scotland.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

A SALIVA TEST has been found to accurately detect concussion in elite male rugby players, possibly paving the way for such injuries to be diagnosed during a game across a range of sports in the future.

The SCRUM study, led by academics at the University of Birmingham, developed a test using biomarkers within saliva which could successfully predict the outcome of a head injury assessment (HIA) in 94 per cent of cases during testing in the 2018-19 Premiership and Championship rugby season.

The technology behind rapid coronavirus testing could ultimately be used to help develop a device which provides an objective in-game diagnosis of concussion, alongside existing assessment techniques.

The breakthrough has been described as a “game-changer” by the SCRUM team, who now hope to trial the tests in two further elite men’s rugby competitions after they have presented their findings to World Rugby’s Law and Welfare Symposium next week.

It comes at a time when the sport’s authorities face a legal claim from former playerswho have been diagnosed with early onset dementia, and amid a parliamentary inquiry into the treatment of head injuries in sport.

The study was carried out in collaboration with the Rugby Football Union, Premiership Rugby and Marker Diagnostics, and the RFU’s medical services director, Dr Simon Kemp, said: “Within the elite professional game, men’s and women’s, it would be ideal to have an in-game test.

“It’s a relatively small population of games you need to support and this test needs to be part of an HIA framework.”

Premiership Rugby has indicated its willingness to support the next stage of research in the 2021-22 season, and the group also wants to expand the study into women’s sport, where it is expected different biomarkers will need to be identified.

The development of an over-the-counter test could also have benefits for grassroots rugby players. The medical advice at that level is to immediately remove any player who has suffered any kind of head impact, but the test could be done post-match to determine whether a concussion had been suffered or not, allowing players even at the community level to make informed decisions about returning to play.

“Concussion can be difficult to diagnose, particularly in settings such as grassroots sports where evaluation by a specialist clinician is not possible,” study first author Dr Valentina Di Pietro said.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Consequently, some concussions may go undiagnosed. There are also concerns regarding the long-term brain health of those exposed to repeated concussions.

“A non-invasive and accurate diagnostic test using saliva is a real game-changer and may provide an invaluable tool to help clinicians diagnose concussions more consistently and accurately.

“In professional sports, this diagnostic tool may be used in addition to current head injury assessment protocols and return to play evaluation to ensure the safety of individuals.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie