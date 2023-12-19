Former Galway captain Finian Hanley succeeds John O'Mahony as Salthill-Knocknacarra boss

GALWAY’S ALL-IRELAND-WINNING MANAGER John O’Mahony is stepping down after two years in charge of Salthill-Knocknacarra.

Former Galway captain Finian Hanley, who was part of O’Mahony’s management team for the past two seasons, is going to take charge of his native club for 2024.

O’Mahony, who guided Galway to the 1998 and 2001 All-Ireland titles, took charge of Salthill-Knocknacarra in 2022 and led them to the county final where they were defeated by Moycullen by 1-10 to 1-9.

Moycullen also ended Salthill-Knocknacarra’s championship this year as well, coming from a point adrift in injury-time to win by 0-13 to 1-9 at the quarter-finals stage.

O’Mahony said he really enjoyed his two seasons working with the club and is thrilled that former Galway full-back Hanley is now going to step up and take charge.

“I want to congratulate Finian Hanley on his appointment as manager and I am delighted to see that a number of my back-room team will be joining Finian. I am confident that the progress of the last two years will be built upon in the coming campaigns.

“I also wish to thank the players for their dedication and commitment during my time in charge and they will continue to have my full support,” said O’Mahony.

Hanley, who will be joined by former Galway footballers Sean Armstrong and Norman Costello on his management team, will hope to lead the seasiders to their first county title since they won their third crown in 2012. Since then they have been beaten in three finals.