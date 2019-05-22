This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sam Allardyce - grandson of the man himself - signs for League One side Oxford

The club say that the 18-year-old is an ‘old-school defender’.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 22 May 2019, 2:03 PM
1 hour ago 2,014 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4646799
Little Sam: 18-year-old Allardyce has signed on a one-year deal.
Image: Oxford United.
Little Sam: 18-year-old Allardyce has signed on a one-year deal.
Little Sam: 18-year-old Allardyce has signed on a one-year deal.
Image: Oxford United.

SAM ALLARDYCE, THE grandson of former England manager Big Sam, has put pen to paper with Oxford United on a one-year contract. 

The 18-year-old is a centre-half — like his grandfather was before moving onto his famous managerial career which most recently saw him in charge of Everton — and was at Manchester United as a youngster.

Allardyce Jnr. completed his scholarship at Bury, and now joins Oxford as they build towards the future.

“Sam is an ‘old-school’ defender,” manager Karl Roninson said of his newest addition.

“He reads the game really well and wants to win every ball and every header. He is still quite raw but he has this real passion for the game and a natural enthusiasm.”

oxfo Source: Oxford United FC Twitter.

And Allardyce himself added, as he hopes to push into the first-team: “I came and had a look round and was really impressed with the way the club is set up and the way that Karl likes to try and help young players.

“It’s a big move for me, away from home and at an important stage of my career. I’ll come here and give it my all and am determined to make the most of the opportunity.”

The U’s ply their trade in League One, England’s third tier, and finished 12th in the 2018/19 season.

sam2 Source: Sam Allardyce Jnr. Twitter.

Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

