Wednesday 16 December 2020
Sam Allardyce confirmed as new West Brom manager

Allardyce takes over at The Hawthorns following the dismissal of Slaven Bilic.

By Press Association Wednesday 16 Dec 2020, 5:37 PM
Sam Allardyce is the new West Brom boss.
Image: PA
Image: PA

SAM ALLARDYCE HAS been appointed as West Brom’s new head coach on an 18-month contract.

Allardyce has replaced Slaven Bilic, who was sacked after his side’s poor start to the Premier League campaign saw them take seven points from their first 13 games.

It marks a return to The Hawthorns for Allardyce, who began his coaching career at the club under Brian Talbot in 1989.

Baggies sporting and technical director Luke Dowling said: “In Sam we have a man who has a proven Premier League pedigree with a track record of improving every club he has managed.

“We believe and, more importantly, Sam believes we have a group of players that have the quality needed to give the club its best chance of Premier League survival.”

The 66-year-old Allardyce, who left his last job at Everton two years ago, will bring his long-time assistant Sammy Lee with him to The Hawthorns.

He will take his first training session at the club on Thursday as his side prepares for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

Ironically Bilic was dismissed in the wake of what was arguably his side’s most impressive result of the season so far, a 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Tuesday night.

