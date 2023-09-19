Bennett and Mullen both withdraw from Ireland team for European Championships

SAM BENNETT AND RONAN Mullen have both withdrawn from the Ireland team that will compete in the UEC Road European Championships this week.

Bennett suffered from an illness following his participation in the Tour of Britain. After consultating with his team’s medical staff, the sprinter unfortunately had to withdraw from the elite men’s road race.

Mullen, originally scheduled to take part in both the elite men’s time trial and road race, has withdrawn from the road race due to personal circumstances. His participation in the championships will be in the time trial.

The championships take place in Drenthe, Netherlands from tomorrow Wednesday 20 September until Sunday 24 September.

23 riders will represent Ireland across the championships in junior men and women, U23 men, and elite men and women races.

Due to the late nature of Bennett and Mullen’s withdrawal from the elite men’s road race, the riders could not be replaced. Rory Townsend and Dillon Corkery will represent Ireland in Sunday’s elite men’s road race.

Megan Armitage has been replaced by Fiona Mangan for Saturday’s elite women’s road race, Armitage withdrawing following her recent concussion incurred prior to AG Tour de la Semois.

In addition Archie Ryan has withdrawn from the U23 men’s road race as he has been offered the opportunity to ride the Tour de Luxembourg (2.Pro) with the Team Jumbo Visma world tour team.

Erin Creighton has withdrawn from the U23 women’s road race due to injuries sustained following a crash at the 2023 Rás na mBan.