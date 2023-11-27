Sam Bennett completes long-awaited move to Decathlon-Ag2r

SAM BENNETT HAS completed a long-awaited move to French side Decathlon-Ag2r-La Mondiale, from Bora-Hansgrohe.

The move was confirmed today, with Decathlon coming on board as title sponsor to boost the side’s budget over the next five years. French rider Victor Lafay has also come on board.

Bennett is renowned as one of the best sprinters in the world, wearing the green jersey with Quickstep-Deceuninck at the 2020 Tour de France, but missed the ’21 edition of the race because of a knee injury. Bennett returned to Bora-Hansgrohe in 2022 but wasn’t selected for the Tour de France, across what proved to be a disappointing season, having won two stages of the Vuelta Espana with the team in 2022. Bennett spoke earlier this year of needing a change of scenery, which has now arrived.

Bennett has signed a two-year contract with Ag2r.