This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 13 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bennett finishes second as Van Aert clinches back-to-back Dauphine stage victories

The Team Bora–Hansgrohe rider finished just behind the Belgian, while Britain’s Adam Yates remains in the leader’s yellow jersey.

By AFP Thursday 13 Jun 2019, 5:27 PM
1 hour ago 702 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4681517
Wout van Aert wins his second consecutive stage at the Criterium Du Dauphine.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Wout van Aert wins his second consecutive stage at the Criterium Du Dauphine.
Wout van Aert wins his second consecutive stage at the Criterium Du Dauphine.
Image: Imago/PA Images

WOUT VAN AERT won a second successive stage of the Criterium du Dauphine on Thursday with victory on day five as Britain’s Adam Yates remained in the leader’s yellow jersey.

Jumbo Visma’s van Aert, wearing the green jersey as he sits on top of the points leaderboard, repeated his success in Wednesday’s individual time trial after 201km of racing that finished in the town of Voiron at the foot of the Alps.

“Everything’s working this week,” Van Aert said.

“The real mountains are arriving. They’re no longer hills but real mountain passes. I’ll do my best but they’re not for me,” he added.

Ireland’s Sam Bennett was inches behind 24-year-old van Aert followed by France’s Julian Alaphilippe in third.

Yates, who finished second overall at last year’s Dauphine, retains his slender four-second advantage over Bahrain-Merida’s Dylan Teuns in second in the general leaderboard.

He said he was planning to race conservatively in Friday’s sixth stage considering the final climb up the Col de Beaune.

“The descent could be crucial but it won’t be worth risking your life just to win 10 seconds,” Yates said.

Every stage will be difficult from here on in and the two last ones will be short and intense.”

Three-time winner Chris Froome was ruled out of the race as well as this year’s Tour de France after a high-speed crash on Wednesday and had surgery on fractures to his thigh bone, pelvis, ribs and elbow in a French hospital.

“Chris Froome has the morale of a winner and is very rapidly bouncing back,” said Remi Philippot, chief surgeon for sports trauma at Saint-Etienne hospital.

He started asking immediately when he could get back on his bike. He should be back racing in about six months.”

Thursday’s late breakaway trio of Italy’s Alessandro De Marchi and France’s Stephane Rossetto and Yoann Bagot were caught by the chasing pack with less than a kilometre to go.

The front of the race, which the three had dominated from the 170km-mark, had originally held a lead of 2min 10sec over the peloton with 80km to go but it was windled down slowly to barely half a minute with 10km remaining.

Friday’s sixth and longest stage heads 229km from Saint-Vulbas into the Alps finishing in Saint-Michel-Du-Maurienne and includes a steep climb 7.5km from the finish line.

© – AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie