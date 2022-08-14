Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 14 August 2022
Sam Bennett sprints to fifth place in European Championships road race

Fabio Jakobsen of the Netherlands won gold in Munich.

By The42 Team Sunday 14 Aug 2022, 2:19 PM
1 hour ago 1,043 Views 0 Comments
Sam Bennett led the five-man Irish team alongside Ryan Mullen, Eddie Dunbar, Rory Townsend and Matthew Taggart.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

SAM BENNETT WAS at the heart of a thrilling final sprint as Fabio Jakobsen of the Netherlands won gold in the men’s road race at the European Championships.

After an excellent performance by the five-strong Irish team throughout, Bennett was left to do it alone with no lead-out train for the final sprint, and forced his way through to finish in fifth place.

Arnaud Demare of France took second behind Jakobsen with Belgium’s Tim Merlier in third.

“It was great to be back in the mix again,” Bennett told Cycling Ireland afterwards.

“A bit upset with myself that I didn’t try to take Fabio’s wheel behind Demare. I kinda gambled a bit to see if maybe they would go too early and I could come later, but in the end, my team-mate from BORA-hansgrohe, Danny van Poppel, did an amazing leadout for Fabio and they ended up getting the win.

“I think I was in the right place but I needed to be one or two places up with a clean run at it.

“We’ll take fifth. It’s progress on the road back to the highest level.

“I just want to thank the guys. They did a perfect job today. They looked after me the whole way through.”

The42 Team

