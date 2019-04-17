This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dream double as Ireland's Sam Bennett powers to second successive win in Turkey

That’s two from two for the 28-year-old sprinter.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 17 Apr 2019, 1:18 PM
Two from two: Bennett on his way to winning yesterday.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

IRELAND’S LEADING MAN Sam Bennett’s bright start to the 2019 season continued today, as the 28-year-old sprinter made it two from two on the Tour of Turkey.

Bora-Hansgrobe rider Bennett doubled up on stage two after his opening win at the 55th Presidential Cycling Tour yesterday, clocking a time of 4:11.48 on this occasion.

His Bora team-mate Felix Großschartner of Austria finished second while Colombia’s Jhonatan Restrepo was third.

So far this year, Bennett won the final stage at the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina, the final stage of the inaugural UAE Tour, and he recorded a further two wins at Paris-Nice last month. This comes as his sixth stage win of 2019.

In 2018, he recorded three stage wins at the Giro d’Italia, three at the Tour of Turkey, and also won the Rund um Köln.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

