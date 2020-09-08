This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 8 September 2020
Ireland's Sam Bennett wins Stage 10 to regain Tour de France green jersey

Bennett pipped Caleb Ewan in a frantic final dash to the line in Île de Ré.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 8 Sep 2020, 4:32 PM
https://the42.ie/5199319

world-news-september-8-2020 Source: Pool

SAM BENNETT CEMENTED his place among Ireland’s cycling greats with a thrilling sprint finish to win today’s stage at the Tour de France.

Bennett pipped Caleb Ewan in a frantic final dash to the line in Île de Ré, winning his first-ever stage in the race and leapfrogging Peter Sagan to regain the green jersey as points classification leader.

The Carrick-on-Suir rider becomes just the sixth Irish cyclist to win a stage at the Tour de France, adding his name to the list of Shay Elliott, Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche, Martin Earley and Dan Martin.

“You dream of it and you never think it will happen, and it does, and it did,” a stunned Bennett told Eurosport as he was overcome with emotion in his post-race interview.

Bennett — who finished third on the intermediate sprint — tops the green jersey race with 196 points, 21 ahead of Sagan who is seeking to win the title for an unprecedented eighth time.

The win also sees 29-year-old Bennett complete his Grand Tour hattrick following his stage victories at the Giro d’Italia in 2018 and last season’s Vuelta a España.

