Sam Bennett finishes fourth in bunch sprint at Tour of Britain

SAM BENNETT FINISHED fourth in the sprint finish at Wrexham in today’s second stage of the Tour of Britain.

Olaf Kooij got up to win, and claim a second successive stage win. He edged out Bennett’s Bora Hansgrohe teammate Danny Van Poppel in second, and third placed Wout Van Aert.

It was a disappointing result for Bennett, who finished third in the opening stage in Manchester on Sunday, in another sprint finish.

OLAV KOOIJ DOUBLES UP IN WREXHAM 🏆



The @JumboVismaRoad rider makes it two wins in two stages!#TourOfBritain 🔴🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/74uNO3J3jW — The Tour of Britain 🇬🇧 (@TourofBritain) September 4, 2023

Bennett was frustrated to miss out on Tour de France selection earlier this year and is likely to leave Bora Hansgrohe at the end of the year. The Tour of Britain offers him a chance to showcase his sprinting prowess.

Irish competitors Rory Townsend and Ryan Mullen finished 10th and 51st respectively in today’s stage, on the same time as winner Kooij due to the group finish.

Kooij continues to lead the overall classification ahead of Van Aert and Bennett as the race heads into stage three, from Goole to Beverley tomorrow.