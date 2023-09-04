Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Olaf Kooij wins with Sam Bennett in fourth place.
# group finish
Sam Bennett finishes fourth in bunch sprint at Tour of Britain
Irish rider misses out on podium in Wrexham as Olaf Kooij wins second successive stage.
49
0
11 minutes ago

SAM BENNETT FINISHED fourth in the sprint finish at Wrexham in today’s second stage of the Tour of Britain. 

Olaf Kooij got up to win, and claim a second successive stage win. He edged out Bennett’s Bora Hansgrohe teammate Danny Van Poppel in second, and third placed Wout Van Aert. 

It was a disappointing result for Bennett, who finished third in the opening stage in Manchester on Sunday, in another sprint finish. 

Bennett was frustrated to miss out on Tour de France selection earlier this year and is likely to leave Bora Hansgrohe at the end of the year. The Tour of Britain offers him a chance to showcase his sprinting prowess. 

Irish competitors Rory Townsend and Ryan Mullen finished 10th and 51st respectively in today’s stage, on the same time as winner Kooij due to the group finish.  

Kooij continues to lead the overall classification ahead of Van Aert and Bennett as the race heads into stage three, from Goole to Beverley tomorrow.   

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     