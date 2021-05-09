BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 9 May 2021
Advertisement

Sam Bennett wins green jersey at Volta ao Algarve

It was a good day for the Irish rider.

By The42 Team Sunday 9 May 2021, 9:35 PM
29 minutes ago 656 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5432899
Sam Bennett.
Sam Bennett.
Sam Bennett.

SAM BENNETT HAS claimed the green jersey at the Volta ao Algarve after Sunday’s fifth and final stage.

The Carrick on Suir rider sealed two stage wins in Portugal for the Deceuninck-QuickStep team, who he’ll depart at the end of his contract.

“I didn’t know if I could do it,” said Bennett after the race.

“The job the guys did was fantastic – even in the final I thought it was lost, but Michael (Morkov) opened it up and did a fantastic lead-out.”

Bennett also won the green jersey – handed out to the rider who tops the points classification leaderboard – at last year’s Tour de France.

Portugal’s Joao Rodrigues was the overall Volta ao Algarve winner, beating second placed Ethan Hayter of Great Britain by nine seconds.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie