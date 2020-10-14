BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 14 October 2020
Advertisement

Sam Bennett targets more Grand Tour glory as he's confirmed for La Vuelta

‘It will be great to push my limits and see what I’m capable of.’

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 14 Oct 2020, 2:37 PM
1 hour ago 3,582 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5233113
Bennett won the points classification at the Tour de France, including the iconic final stage on the Champs-Élysées.
Image: David Stockman
Bennett won the points classification at the Tour de France, including the iconic final stage on the Champs-Élysées.
Bennett won the points classification at the Tour de France, including the iconic final stage on the Champs-Élysées.
Image: David Stockman

TOUR DE FRANCE green jersey winner Sam Bennett will line up at the Vuelta a España when the final Grand Tour of the cycling calendar gets underway next week.

Bennett, who unforgettably won the points classification at the Tour only three weeks ago, has been named as part of the Deceuninck–Quick-Step team for the Vuelta.

The Carrick-on-Suir native will be targeting even more Spanish success following his two stage wins in the race in 2019.

“Delighted to get the call up for La Vuelta,” he tweeted on Wednesday. 

“This will be my first time doing two Grand Tours in one season. It will be great to push my limits and see what I’m capable of.”

The 18-stage race begins next Tuesday, 20 October, and finishes 2,892 kilometres later in Madrid on 8 November.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Bennett, who celebrates his 30th birthday on Friday, will once again be supported by his Wolfpack team-mates Shane Archbold, Zdenek Stybar, and regular lead-out man Michael Morkov.

“Our team is a mix of youth and experience, who can deliver some really nice results in Spain,” team sports director Rik Van Slycke said.

“Sam is going there after a great Tour de France, and he’ll count again on a strong lead-out train.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie