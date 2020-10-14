Sam Bennett targets more Grand Tour glory as he's confirmed for La Vuelta

Bennett won the points classification at the Tour de France, including the iconic final stage on the Champs-Élysées.

TOUR DE FRANCE green jersey winner Sam Bennett will line up at the Vuelta a España when the final Grand Tour of the cycling calendar gets underway next week.

Bennett, who unforgettably won the points classification at the Tour only three weeks ago, has been named as part of the Deceuninck–Quick-Step team for the Vuelta.

The Carrick-on-Suir native will be targeting even more Spanish success following his two stage wins in the race in 2019.

“Delighted to get the call up for La Vuelta,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

“This will be my first time doing two Grand Tours in one season. It will be great to push my limits and see what I’m capable of.”

The 18-stage race begins next Tuesday, 20 October, and finishes 2,892 kilometres later in Madrid on 8 November.

Bennett, who celebrates his 30th birthday on Friday, will once again be supported by his Wolfpack team-mates Shane Archbold, Zdenek Stybar, and regular lead-out man Michael Morkov.

“Our team is a mix of youth and experience, who can deliver some really nice results in Spain,” team sports director Rik Van Slycke said.

“Sam is going there after a great Tour de France, and he’ll count again on a strong lead-out train.”

