Sam Bennett forced to withdraw from Vuelta after positive antigen test

SAM BENNETT HAS been forced to withdraw from the Vuelta a Espana.

Bennett was a leading contender for the green jersey with Dane Mads Pedersen, and he had won stages two and three of the race.

His Bora-Hansgrohe team confirmed this afternoon that Bennett returned ‘a positive antigen test’ this morning, thus preventing him starting today’s stage.

‘@Sammmy_Be returned a positive antigen test this morning, and also showed some symptoms. Therefore we decided that he wouldn’t start today’s stage.

🇪🇸 #LaVuelta22 @Sammmy_Be returned a positive antigen test this morning, and also showed some symptoms. Therefore we decided that he wouldn’t start today’s stage. — BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) August 30, 2022

