Sunday 21 August 2022
Sam Bennett claims back-to-back stage wins at the Vuelta a Espana

The Irishman has won the opening two sprint stages for BORA-hansgrohe.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Aug 2022, 4:05 PM
38 minutes ago
Image: Luc Claessen
Image: Luc Claessen

IRELAND’S SAM BENNETT made it back-to-back stage wins at the Vuelta a Espana with a textbook victory in Sunday’s sprint finish to stage three in Breda.

After winning the opening sprint stage on Saturday, Bennett doubled down in a perfect start to this year’s race.

Off the back of a perfect lead-out from BORA-hansgrohe team-mate Danny van Poppel, Bennett held off Mads Pedersen and Dan McLay to win decisively by three-quarters of a bike length.

“For it to happen two days in a row, it’s quite nice,” Bennett said. “This is confidence-boosting, for sure.”

The Carrick-on-Suir rider was quick to pay tribute to his BORA team-mates Van Poppell, Jonas Koch and fellow Irishman Ryan Mullen for their part in a hard-fought victory.

“It was quite hard because I think a lot of people were fighting for our wheel. I think it’s just the natural flow that people start to go up beside me and squeeze me off, so I had a few tough moments just to hold Danny’s wheel.

“It was quite a hard fight. The boys again, what can I say? Jonas riding all day, big thank you for the commitment; the boys then looking after me in the bunch all day, giving me bottles when it was hard.

“Today wasn’t hard watts-wise but there was a lot of accelerations out of corners all day, a really nervous day.

“But again, the job they did in the final — Jonas, even though he was riding all day, came back and did another big turn; Ryan kept us up there taking so much wind; and then Danny, it was a masterclass.”

