BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 24 February 2021
Advertisement

Sam Bennett strikes right on cue to win Stage 4 sprint at UAE Tour

Bennett trumps Dekker and Ewan in bunch sprint on Al-Marjan Island.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 24 Feb 2021, 1:03 PM
46 minutes ago 706 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5363828
Bennett, right in blue, was first to the line.
Bennett, right in blue, was first to the line.
Bennett, right in blue, was first to the line.

SAM BENNETT TIMED his finish to perfection as he sprinted to victory in Stage 4 of the UAE Tour on Wednesday.

Bennett was given a perfect lead into the hotly-contested finish on Al-Marjan Island by Deceuninck-QuickStep team-mate Michael Morkov, and powered to the line ahead of David Dekker and Caleb Ewan.

It’s the first stage victory of the new season for the Carrick-on-Suir man, who missed his chance to contest the opening stage when the peloton was fragmented by crosswinds.

“I had to wait a few days to get this opportunity,” Bennett said afterwards.

“I was really nervous before the sprint, to do the first bunch sprint of the season. All I had to do was follow the guys, they did a fantastic job each one of them.

“I was really proud to finish off the job today. I think today is my 50th professional win.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“It’s really nice to get that first win of the season, and I just want to thank my team-mates for the great job they did today.”

After tomorrow’s mountain stage from Fujairah City to Jebel Jais, this year’s race finishes with two more sprint stages and further opportunities for Bennett on Friday and Saturday.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie