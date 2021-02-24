Sam Bennett strikes right on cue to win Stage 4 sprint at UAE Tour

Bennett, right in blue, was first to the line.

SAM BENNETT TIMED his finish to perfection as he sprinted to victory in Stage 4 of the UAE Tour on Wednesday.

Bennett was given a perfect lead into the hotly-contested finish on Al-Marjan Island by Deceuninck-QuickStep team-mate Michael Morkov, and powered to the line ahead of David Dekker and Caleb Ewan.

It’s the first stage victory of the new season for the Carrick-on-Suir man, who missed his chance to contest the opening stage when the peloton was fragmented by crosswinds.

“I had to wait a few days to get this opportunity,” Bennett said afterwards.

“I was really nervous before the sprint, to do the first bunch sprint of the season. All I had to do was follow the guys, they did a fantastic job each one of them.

“I was really proud to finish off the job today. I think today is my 50th professional win.

“It’s really nice to get that first win of the season, and I just want to thank my team-mates for the great job they did today.”

After tomorrow’s mountain stage from Fujairah City to Jebel Jais, this year’s race finishes with two more sprint stages and further opportunities for Bennett on Friday and Saturday.