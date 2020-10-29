BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ireland's Sam Bennett relegated as Pascal Ackermann earns win at today's Vuelta

The Irishman missed out in controversial circumstances.

By The42 Team Thursday 29 Oct 2020, 4:29 PM
Updated at 16.53

SAM BENNETT MISSED out on a stage 9 win at today’s Vuelta a Espana in controversial circumstances, as Pascal Ackermann was awarded victory despite the Irishman crossing the line first.

The 30-year-old Bennett was initially announced as the winner, but after a complaint by a rival team was made, he was ultimately relegated owing to a dangerous sprint amid a tense finale.

It has nonetheless been a terrific year for the Irish cyclist, having previously become the first Irishman in 31 years to win the prestigious green jersey at the Tour de France.

It would not have been Bennett’s first success at this year’s event, as he prevailed in stage 4.

A victory would have represented the 100th Grand Tour stage victory for Bennett’s Deceuninck-QuickStep team.

More to follow

