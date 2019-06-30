Rovers midfielder Sam Bone joins Waterford on loan until the end of the season

SHAMROCK ROVERS MIDFIELDER Sam Bone has joined Waterford FC on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old, who can also play across the back four, joins Alan Reynolds’ side at the midway point of the season looking to aid Waterford’s push for a top-half finish.

“I heard about interest from Alan a while ago so it’s great to be here and sorted,” Bone said.

“Rennie explained about the facilities and how he sees me fit into the structure he wants the team to play so I’m delighted to come down.

“I’m thankful and grateful for the opportunity to come to Waterford. I’ve played in the RSC before and the facilities are excellent too so I’m looking forward to getting on the pitch.

“I’ve met all the players and they’re a great group so I can’t wait to get started.”

The Malaysian-born player joined the Hoops in 2018 having previously signed a professional contract with Charlton Athletic in 2014.

BONE JOINS: Waterford FC is delighted to announce the loan signing of Sam Bone from @ShamrockRovers until the end of the season. https://t.co/oZ36siuyO5 pic.twitter.com/ET8IxgyvGd — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) June 30, 2019 Source: Waterford FC /Twitter

“It’s great to get Sam on board,” Reynolds said of the signing. “He came down to have a look around and has the right attitude and will work hard for the club.

We’ll have a busy second half to the season and he’s a good lad who can play in midfielder or defence.

“He’s had a slight knock but he’ll be good in a week or so and I’m delighted to get him into the squad.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!