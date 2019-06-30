This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rovers midfielder Sam Bone joins Waterford on loan until the end of the season

The 20-year-old signed for Stephen Bradley’s side last year.

By Cian Roche Sunday 30 Jun 2019, 5:27 PM
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS MIDFIELDER Sam Bone has joined Waterford FC on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old, who can also play across the back four, joins Alan Reynolds’ side at the midway point of the season looking to aid Waterford’s push for a top-half finish.

“I heard about interest from Alan a while ago so it’s great to be here and sorted,” Bone said.

“Rennie explained about the facilities and how he sees me fit into the structure he wants the team to play so I’m delighted to come down.

“I’m thankful and grateful for the opportunity to come to Waterford. I’ve played in the RSC before and the facilities are excellent too so I’m looking forward to getting on the pitch.

“I’ve met all the players and they’re a great group so I can’t wait to get started.”

The Malaysian-born player joined the Hoops in 2018 having previously signed a professional contract with Charlton Athletic in 2014.

“It’s great to get Sam on board,” Reynolds said of the signing. “He came down to have a look around and has the right attitude and will work hard for the club.

We’ll have a busy second half to the season and he’s a good lad who can play in midfielder or defence.

“He’s had a slight knock but he’ll be good in a week or so and I’m delighted to get him into the squad.”

Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

