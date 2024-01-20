Advertisement
Sam Burns (USA) watches his tee shot on 18 during Rd2 of The American Express tournament at PGA West Nicklaus Tournament Course. Alamy Stock Photo
Sam Burns hits 61, Shane Lowry 7 shots off lead

The Offaly native shot a second round of 67.
40 minutes ago

SAM BURNS shot a second-round 61 as he took a one-shot halfway lead at The American Express tournament in California, while Ireland’s Shane Lowry finished the day on 10 under par.

Burns’ career-low round leaves him on 17 under par, one shot ahead of fellow American Michael Kim with South Korean’s KH Lee and American amateur Nick Dunlap a further shot back.

A pair of eagles and seven birdies had put Burns in with a chance of breaking 60, but he could only par the last two holes.

Dunlap, who plays at the University of Alabama, fired a 65 at the Stadium Course – one of three being used for the tournament – to follow his opening 64.

A group of six, including American Ryder Cup star Patrick Cantlay and joint overnight leader Alex Noren of Sweden, sit on 14 under par.

Lowry shot a second round of 67 to lie seven shots off the lead.

Press Association
