Former Everton and Manchester United trainee Sam Byrne joins UCD

SAM BYRNE HAS joined UCD after being released from his contract by Bohemians last week.

The former Manchester United and Everton academy player returned to Ireland at the end of 2017, joining Stephen Kenny’s Dundalk on loan before making the move permanent.

Byrne struggled to find first-team minutes at Oriel Park and joined Bohemians in January of this year.

The 24-year-old will offer further depth to Collie O’Neill’s UCD side, who are bottom of the Premier Division, after they also added Liam Kerrigan and Jack Keaney to their ranks in recent weeks.

“Sam’s hungry to succeed and will add a huge amount to our squad. He has undoubted quality, has huge potential, and I’m confident that he will hit the ground running,” said O’Neill, who hopes to receive clearance to have Byrne available for tomorrow night’s home game against Waterford.

After moving to Manchester United in 2011 from St Joseph’s Boys, he spent time on loan with Carlisle United.

He made six appearances during the 2013/14 Uefa Youth League for the Red Devils, but was released by the club in May 2014 before spending four years on the books at Everton.

