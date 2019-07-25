This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Thursday 25 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Everton and Manchester United trainee Sam Byrne joins UCD

The 24-year-old signed for Bohemians in January but was recently released by the Dalymount Park outfit.

By Aaron Gallagher Thursday 25 Jul 2019, 9:15 PM
49 minutes ago 1,475 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4740910
Sam Byrne is now a UCD player.
Image: INPHO/Ciaran Culligan
Sam Byrne is now a UCD player.
Sam Byrne is now a UCD player.
Image: INPHO/Ciaran Culligan

SAM BYRNE HAS joined UCD after being released from his contract by Bohemians last week.

The former Manchester United and Everton academy player returned to Ireland at the end of 2017, joining Stephen Kenny’s Dundalk on loan before making the move permanent.

Byrne struggled to find first-team minutes at Oriel Park and joined Bohemians in January of this year.

The 24-year-old will offer further depth to Collie O’Neill’s UCD side, who are bottom of the Premier Division, after they also added Liam Kerrigan and Jack Keaney to their ranks in recent weeks.

“Sam’s hungry to succeed and will add a huge amount to our squad. He has undoubted quality, has huge potential, and I’m confident that he will hit the ground running,” said O’Neill, who hopes to receive clearance to have Byrne available for tomorrow night’s home game against Waterford.

After moving to Manchester United in 2011 from St Joseph’s Boys, he spent time on loan with Carlisle United.

He made six appearances during the 2013/14 Uefa Youth League for the Red Devils, but was released by the club in May 2014 before spending four years on the books at Everton.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie