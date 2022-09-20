Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 20 September 2022
Advertisement

Captain Cane doubtful for All Blacks after cutting short training

He could miss the pivotal Rugby Championship clash against Australia in Auckland at the weekend.

By AFP Tuesday 20 Sep 2022, 8:12 AM
1 hour ago 1,157 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5870854
Sam Cane of New Zealand celebrates with the Bledisloe Cup.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Sam Cane of New Zealand celebrates with the Bledisloe Cup.
Sam Cane of New Zealand celebrates with the Bledisloe Cup.
Image: AAP/PA Images

ALL BLACKS CAPTAIN Sam Cane could miss the pivotal Rugby Championship clash against Australia in Auckland at the weekend after taking only a limited part in training on Tuesday as he recovers from a head injury.

Cane came off after a blow to the head early in New Zealand’s 39-37 win over Australia in Melbourne on Thursday when the All Blacks secured the Bledisloe Cup for the 20th season in-a-row.

Coach Ian Foster said Cane had passed a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) after the match, but New Zealand’s captain broke off early from Tuesday’s training session.

There are doubts also over centre David Havili, who also came off in the win against Australia with a head knock.

All Blacks forward Jason Ryan would not be drawn on the fitness of the pair.

“The boys with HIAs are going through their protocols,” Ryan told reporters in Auckland.

“We’ll do everything we can to get that right.

“There will be no risks at all.”

The destiny of this year’s Rugby Championship crown will go to this weekend’s final round of matches with New Zealand and South Africa tied on 14 points at the top of the table.

New Zealand last lost to Australia at Eden Park in 1986, but should the All Blacks slip up, the Springboks will be waiting to take advantage when they play Argentina in Durban later on Saturday. If both win then the title could be decided on points difference.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Cane has started all eight Tests this season, leading the All Blacks to four wins and four defeats.

If he is ruled out, loose forward Ardie Savea is in line to take over the All Blacks’ captaincy as he returns after missing the first Australia Test because of the birth of his third child.

– © AFP 2022

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie