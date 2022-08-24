Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 24 August 2022
As Argentina loom, All Blacks captain warns they prove win over South Africa was no fluke

New Zealand are looking to build on their win over South Africa with back-to-back home Tests against Argentina.

By AFP
New Zealand's captain Sam Cane.
Image: Themba Hadebe
Image: Themba Hadebe

CAPTAIN SAM CANE says the All Blacks must prove their stunning win over South Africa in Johannesburg was no fluke as they prepare for back-to-back home Tests against Argentina.

New Zealand ended a run of three straight defeats with a hard-fought 35-23 win over the world champion Springboks, easing some of the pressure on head coach Ian Foster.

“But it’s just the start of where we want to get to,” Cane told reporters.

Cane said the All Blacks must build on the momentum when they face the Pumas in Christchurch on Saturday, before again hosting Argentina in Hamilton a week later.

“We’d been saying for a couple of weeks: we’d been improving and we then took a significant step in that game (against South Africa),” Cane added.

“It’s one performance. Just because we got that one right doesn’t guarantee we get this one, so there’s plenty of work to do.

“For us, it’s a good stepping stone.”

New Zealand play an Argentinian team buoyed by a seven-try pounding of depleted Australia in a 48-17 home victory, the Pumas’ biggest win over the Wallabies.

“I’ve played the Pumas a few times,” Cane said.

“They’re one of the best defensive sides in the world when they get it right.”

“They’ve got some exciting backs with exceptional footwork,” he added.

The All Blacks are assessing the fitness of playmaker Beauden Barrett after he limped out of training on Tuesday.

