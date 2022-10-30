Membership : Access or Sign Up
All Blacks captain Sam Cane ruled out of November Tests due to cheek injury

Kiwis will have new skipper in place to face Wales, Scotland and England.

1 hour ago 805 Views 2 Comments
Sam Cane.
Image: AAP/PA Images

CAPTAIN SAM CANE has been ruled out of the rest of New Zealand’s northern hemisphere tour after suffering an injury in their win over Japan in Tokyo on Saturday.

Cane’s season is over after he fractured his cheek during the 38-31 victory and he will return home, along with veteran hooker Dane Coles who suffered a calf injury during warm-ups for the Test.

The pair will be replaced by uncapped flanker Billy Harmon and hooker Asafo Aumua ahead of November Tests in Europe against Wales, Scotland and England.

Coach Ian Foster told journalists in Tokyo on Sunday he had decided who the replacement captain would be, but was reluctant to reveal it.

“We’ve got an answer, but we’ve got about three different flights and players all left late last night or early this morning so I haven’t had a final conversation with the person,” Foster said.

“I’m just going to reserve that for a day, but it’s all sorted.”

The two likely captaincy candidates are back-rower Ardie Savea and lock Sam Whitelock, who have both led the All Blacks previously.

It ends a turbulent season for 30-year-old Cane, whose form and leadership have both been criticised during a mixed run of results that has included a home series loss to Ireland and defeats against South Africa and Argentina.

It continues a disrupted start to New Zealand’s tour.

Brothers Beauden, Scott and Jordie Barrett joined the squad late in Japan after attending their grandmother’s funeral, while Whitelock and star winger Will Jordan remained at home with ear ailments.

Whitelock is a chance to be fit for Saturday’s Test against Wales in Cardiff, but Jordan’s recovery is likely to take longer.

Uncapped wing Mark Telea joined the squad midweek to cover Jordan and outside back Leicester Fainga’anuku, who returned home for personal reasons.

– © AFP 2022

