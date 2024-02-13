Wales boost as out-half Costelow returns to training ahead of Ireland clash

WALES OUT-HALF Sam Costelow has returned to training ahead of his side’s Six Nations clash with title favourites Ireland.

The Scarlets out-half missed last weekend’s 16-14 defeat by England at Twickenham after being injured in the first half of Wales’ dramatic tournament-opening 27-26 defeat by Scotland in Cardiff, a match where he was replaced by Ioan Lloyd.

Costelow could now be in contention to face Ireland in Dublin when the Championship resumes on 24 February after a rest week.

But prop Archie Griffin has been released from the Wales squad after suffering a knee injury while making his Test debut against England.

“[Costelow] is looking good and trained this morning,” Wales head of physical performance Huw Bennett said.

The Welsh have been without a Six Nations win in Dublin since 2012, a run that includes one draw and four defeats.

“Ireland are well up there at the minute in the way they are playing,” said former Wales hooker Bennett. “They have got an established group physically and they haven’t won 19 games out of 20 for no reason.

“We know the challenge that is coming up for us but every game for this group has been a challenge and a chance to prove themselves and it will be another opportunity.”

He added: “I know it sounds pretty straightforward but give as few opportunities to the opposition as you can. You can’t be giving away penalties and easy outs and I am sure that will be a big focus.

“I think it’s playing for 80 minutes. If you switch off in an area of the game, you get penalised.”

