Dundalk announce signing of English attacker Sam Durrant

DUNDALK HAVE COMPLETED the signing of 21-year-old English attacker Sam Durrant subject to international clearance.

Durrant joins the Lilywhites until the end of the season on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with English League One club Sheffield Wednesday.

A former youth player at both Everton and Liverpool, Durrant also spent four years with Blackburn Rovers where he played alongside his new Dundalk teammate Louis Annesley for the club’s U23s side.

He moved to Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2022 and made his first-team debut for the Yorkshire club on the final day of the League One season in May.

Durrant trained with Dundalk on Wednesday but is ineligible for Thursday’s Europa Conference League second qualifying round fixture with KA Akureyri.

Pending international clearance, he will be available for selection for Sunday’s League of Ireland Premier Division fixture with Shelbourne at Oriel Park.

“Sam was here for a couple of days before our European game in Gibraltar recently and he did really well,” said Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell.

“We wanted to see how the first round in Europe went and when we qualified, we wanted to pursue it so we’re delighted to get him in until the end of the season.”

Durrant is Dundalk’s second new signing in as many days following the return of Republic of Ireland international Daryl Horgan on Tuesday.

“Because of Daryl’s reputation and familiarity, Sam will obviously go under the radar a bit”, O’Donnell added, “but I think he’s a player that can add to us in attacking areas and he looks sharp.”

“I really enjoyed the few days I had here previously,” Durrant told Dundalk’s official website. “It’s a really good group and I got to know what the club is all about so I can’t wait to get started.

“I like to get on the ball and be creative and I think I can really be an asset to the team,” he added. “I’ve been keeping fit and I feel fit and sharp so hopefully I can play a part on Sunday.”