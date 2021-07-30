Connacht sign 'standout' Ireland U20 prop Sam Illo to first professional deal

Illo: "To sign my first pro contract is a dream come true."

IRELAND U20 PROP Sam Illo has signed his first professional contract after agreeing a two-year deal with Connacht.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend hailed Illo as “one of Ireland’s standout performers in the U20 Six Nations”, where he featured at tighthead in all five games this summer.

The 20-year-old represents Old Wesley RFC and has played with Leinster at underage level.

“I’m over the moon to be joining Connacht Rugby and I’d like to thank Andy and all the coaches for giving me this opportunity,” Illo said.

“I’m especially looking forward to linking up with Colm Tucker after working closely with him while with the Ireland U20s.

“To sign my first pro contract is a dream come true and I can’t wait to get started with the rest of the squad.”

Friend said: “Sam’s arrival to Connacht is another boost for us ahead of the new season. He was one of Ireland’s standout performers in the U20 Six Nations and has a very bright future ahead of him.

“I’m confident that at Connacht he will be able to take his game to the next level and give us further options in the front row.”

