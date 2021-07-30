Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Friday 30 July 2021
Advertisement

Connacht sign 'standout' Ireland U20 prop Sam Illo to first professional deal

Tighthead prop, who played with Leinster at underage level, featured in all five games of Ireland’s U20 Six Nations campaign.

By Niall Kelly Friday 30 Jul 2021, 3:35 PM
1 hour ago 3,750 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5510676
Illo: "To sign my first pro contract is a dream come true."
Image: Ryan Hiscott/INPHO
Illo:
Illo: "To sign my first pro contract is a dream come true."
Image: Ryan Hiscott/INPHO

IRELAND U20 PROP Sam Illo has signed his first professional contract after agreeing a two-year deal with Connacht.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend hailed Illo as “one of Ireland’s standout performers in the U20 Six Nations”, where he featured at tighthead in all five games this summer.

The 20-year-old represents Old Wesley RFC and has played with Leinster at underage level.

“I’m over the moon to be joining Connacht Rugby and I’d like to thank Andy and all the coaches for giving me this opportunity,” Illo said.

“I’m especially looking forward to linking up with Colm Tucker after working closely with him while with the Ireland U20s.

“To sign my first pro contract is a dream come true and I can’t wait to get started with the rest of the squad.”

Friend said: “Sam’s arrival to Connacht is another boost for us ahead of the new season. He was one of Ireland’s standout performers in the U20 Six Nations and has a very bright future ahead of him.

“I’m confident that at Connacht he will be able to take his game to the next level and give us further options in the front row.”

Get exclusive
lions analysis

Get members-only video analysis and Insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella

Become a Member

Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie