Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Sam Kerr (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
Blow

Chelsea and Australia star Sam Kerr suffers ACL injury during training camp

The Matildas captain faces a long lay-off.
0
315
52 minutes ago

CHELSEA’S SAM KERR has sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the club’s warm weather training camp in Morocco.

The Blues and Australia striker will begin rehabilitation with the club’s medical team and is likely to be out for an extended period.

Kerr’s injury is a big loss to Emma Hayes’ side who are looking to win their fourth successive Women’s Super League [WSL] title.

The Matildas captain has scored four goals in eight games for the Blues in the WSL this season and she has dominated in the Champions League, scoring five goals in four.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     