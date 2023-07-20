World Cup bombshell: Australia star Sam Kerr ruled out of Ireland clash with injury

IRELAND HAVE BEEN given a major, unexpected boost ahead of their opening Women’s World Cup clash with Australia with Aussie superstar Sam Kerr ruled out of the game through injury.

Kerr is talismanic for Australia: she is their captain and main goalscoring threat, with 63 goals in 120 caps. But in a twist that wasn’t even hinted at in the build up, Kerr is out of the clash with Ireland with a calf injury sustained in training yesterday.

The news only came through when the Australia team was named for today’s game [Live on RTE Two; KO 11am Irish time], with the Matildas telling the world that Kerr is out of both this game and the second group game against Nigeria next week.

“Sam Kerr is unavailable tonight after she picked up a calf injury at training on MD-1″, read the bulletin. “Sam will be unavailable for the next two matches with the Matildas Medical Team to re-assess her following our second group stage match.”

Kerr has posted on Instagram: “Unfortunately I sustained a calf injury yesterday in training. I wanted to share this with everyone so there is no distraction from us doing what we came here to achieve. Of course I would have loved to have been out there tonight but I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing journey which starts now.”

Mary Fowler – who could have played with Ireland, having lived in Dublin in her youth – does start for Australia in Kerr’s stead.

The team is as expected otherwise, with midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross tipped to be one of the breakout starts of the tournament. Centre-back Alanna Kennedy is picked to start in spite of recent injury.

Mackenzie Arnold; Ellie Carpenter, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Steph Catley; Hayley Raso, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Katrina Gorry, Cortnee Vine; Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler