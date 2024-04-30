Here are the 2024 GAA Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup group stage draws

THE DRAWS HAVE taken place this afternoon for the group stages of the All-Ireland senior football championship and the Tailteann Cup.

The make-up of the Sam Maguire groups will be confirmed after the provincial senior football finals, this Sunday 5 May sees Galway take on Mayo in Connacht, while Kerry and Clare meet in Munster.

The Ulster final between Donegal and Armagh is on Sunday 12 May, while the Leinster decider pits Dublin against Louth on the same day.

The Sam Maguire group stage games begin on the weekend of 18-19 May with Round 1 fixtures also down for the weekend of 25-26 May, while the Tailteann Cup commences on 11-12 May.

Advertisement

New York will enter the Tailteann Cup at the preliminary quarter-final stage.

More to follow…

2024 Sam Maguire Cup draw

Group 1: Connacht winner (Galway/Mayo), Ulster runner up (Donegal/Armagh), Derry, Westmeath.

Group 2: Leinster winner (Dublin/Louth), Connacht runner up (Galway/Mayo), Roscommon, Cavan.

Group 3: Ulster winner (Donegal/Armagh), Munster runner up (Kerry/Clare), Tyrone, Cork.

Group 4: Munster winner (Kerry/Clare), Leinster runner up (Louth/Dublin), Monaghan, Meath.

2024 Tailteann Cup draw

Group 1: Kildare, Leitrim, Longford, Waterford.

Group 2: Sligo, Antrim, Wexford, Tipperary.

Group 3: Fermanagh, Laois, Wicklow, Carlow.

Group 4: Down, Offaly, Limerick, London.