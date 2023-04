THE DRAWS FOR the group stages of the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cups will take place next Tuesday 2 May.

The draws will be held at 1pm, broadcast live on the GAA website and also available on the GAA and GAAGO social media channels.

The draws will be presented by Gráinne McElwaine with GAA President Larry McCarthy joined by Dublin All-Ireland winner Paddy Andrews for the Sam Maguire draw, and Laois great Ross Munnelly for the Tailteann draw.

More to follow…