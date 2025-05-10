Seeking injury advice from Premier League clubs and avenging Louth's 2010 travesty

LOUTH FORWARD SAM Mulroy was 12 years old when he wept for his county at the end of the 2010 Leinster final.

He was in Croke Park with his father and grandfather, looking down at the chaotic scenes after a controversial goal denied Louth a first provincial title since 1957.

“I remember the end and I probably bawled my eyes out in the stand,” he says. “It was devastating, probably like every young Louth fan at the time. Obviously, look, it is what it is.

“And, yes, it’s something that’s going to be spoken about for years to come. So, it’s just one of those things where you, I’m sure the lads who play in it obviously feel a little bit stronger about it, but yes, it’s one of those things.”

Some 15 years on from that day, Mulroy has the chance to help avenge that injustice in what will be a repeat of the 2010 Leinster final on Sunday against Meath. Mulroy feels both sides have a “50/50″ chance and dismisses the idea that there is an “expectation on us” regardless of the fact that Louth are contesting their third Leinster final in a row.

The 14-in-a-row champions Dublin were their opponents in the other two deciders, but Mulroy says their exit at the semi-final stage won’t have any bearing on Louth’s preparation for the 2025 final.

“It’s probably one that you’re going into the game thinking and hoping that you’re going to win. But I suppose it’s the same for every game. It’s the same for this one. You’re thinking and hoping the same as we were last year. So, obviously the last few years didn’t pan out like that.

“We were obviously playing a team that’s been well-oiled over the last, as I said, 15 years and have lots of history. So, I don’t know if it changes the dynamic any much way, but I suppose you go into every game hoping in a way that you can get it done. So, I think this one will be the same.”

Mulroy recently suffered a hamstring injury which forced him to miss Louth’s final league outing against Meath, and their Leinster quarter-final win over Laois. He was advised that the injury would take between seven and nine weeks to heal, which led to a widespread search for advice on how to treat it in time for the business end of the Leinster championship.

“I picked up the injury the week before the Meath match, which was obviously devastating, especially when you’re told you’re out for seven to nine weeks after my scan,” he says.

“Yes, I suppose you try everything then. I knew I was under tight time pressure, so it was ring every S&C and physio from Ireland and the UK and see who we could talk to. So, we spoke to numerous people from Man City and Chelsea and whoever it was to try to see what they were doing with similar injuries. So, yes, I pushed as hard as I could and I felt good.”

Mulroy added that his return for the Leinster semi-final against Kildare was a risky call but said he was at an advanced stage with his recovery, and felt strong enough to play. He finished the tie with seven points as Louth advanced to another Leinster final.

“So, we obviously took a risk last week. I was two or three weeks ahead of schedule. We weren’t in a position to not take risks, but I felt good and I feel good now after. So, yes, I’m happy to be back playing. It’s a hard watch sitting on the sideline. So, it’s good to be back.”

