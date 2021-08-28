Former League of Ireland footballer Sam Oji dies aged 35

Former League of Ireland footballer and Arsenal youth player defender Sam Oji has died at the age of 35.

The English defender had been suffering with an illness.

Oji, who started his career with Arsenal, had spells with both Limerick and Galway United in his three years playing in Ireland between 2013 and 2016. He also represented Birmingham City, Doncaster Rovers, Leyton Orient, Bristol Rovers, Hereford United and Worcester City. Oji also played for Ljungskile in Sweden.

He had been working at English non-league side Highgate United.

Oji’s former clubs have paid tribute this morning.

Limerick FC wrote: “Tragic news this morning as former Limerick F.C player Samuel Oji has passed away. Signed under Stuart Taylor, Sam was an outstanding player and more importantly, an outstanding person.

“Sincere condolences from all at the club go to his family, friends and loved ones. RIP.”

His current club Highgate United announced on Saturday morning: “All it is with a very heavy heart that I am deeply saddened to inform you, that our beloved Captain, Leader and Legend Samuel Oji has sadly passed away.

“The thoughts of all at Highgate United FC are with Sam’s wife, children and family at this very sad time. RIP Oji.”

Galway United would like to offer our condolences to the family and loved ones of Sam Oji. Sam scored for us in our first game back in the Premier Division in 2015 and was a terrific player in his time at the club. He was a hugely popular person and a gentleman. Rest easy, Sam. pic.twitter.com/3ziDrjd6Wz — Gaillimh Aontaithe (@GalwayUnitedFC) August 28, 2021

Galway United said: “Galway United would like to offer our condolences to the family and loved ones of Sam Oji. Sam scored for us in our first game back in the Premier Division in 2015 and was a terrific player in his time at the club. He was a hugely popular person and a gentleman. Rest easy, Sam.”