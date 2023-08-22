Sam Prendergast and Lee Barron promoted to Leinster's senior squad

HIGHLY RATED IRELAND U20 out-half Sam Prendergast has been promoted from the Leinster academy to the senior squad by Leo Cullen for the new season.

He will be joined in his promotion by Lee Barron, the hooker who has made seven URC appearances for Leinster.

Prendergast made his Leinster senior debut in South Africa, in a player of the match performance against the Lions in Johannesburg in April.

The Kildare native, who went to school in Newbridge College and plays for Lansdowne FC in the AIL, won two Grand Slams with the Ireland U-20s in 2022 and most recently in 2023, as well as leading Ireland to the final of the U20s World Cup in South Africa in July.

Barron made his debut in April 2022 in the URC away to the Sharks in Durban and has played a further six times for Leinster in the URC.

The former St Michael’s College student, who has been capped at Ireland U20s level, plays for Dublin University FC in the AIL.

Leinster play their first game of the pre-season schedule against Munster on Friday, 8 September, at Musgrave Park.