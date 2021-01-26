Dundalk sign Hibs-produced midfielder Stanton after stint in US

File photo: Stanton on Hibs duty during a Championship meeting with Rangers.

File photo: Stanton on Hibs duty during a Championship meeting with Rangers.

SCOTTISH MIDFIELDER SAM Stanton was this afternoon unveiled as a new signing of Dundalk FC for the season ahead.

The 26-year-old is a product of Hibernians’ academy system, earning his first-team debut as a 17-year-old during Pat Fenlon’s time in charge of the Edinburgh club.

After his stint with his hometown club was punctuated by loan moves, the left-sided midfielder moved to Dundee United on a permanent basis in 2018 and then joined the USL Championship outfit, Phoenix Rising for 2020.

“I had a phone call with Filippo Giovagnoli and I really liked what he said to me,” Stanton said on DundalkFC.com.

“Dundalk is a good club and I’m really excited to be here. I felt it was an opportunity I couldn’t really turn down.”

Meanwhile, sporting director Jim Magilton said:

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“He will provide real competition and experience to an area of the pitch where we needed strengthening following recent departures and I know we are all really looking forward to working with him and developing his game even further.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!