Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 26 January 2021
Dundalk sign Hibs-produced midfielder Stanton after stint in US

The 26-year-old made his competitive debut under Pat Fenlon.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 26 Jan 2021, 4:25 PM
File photo: Stanton on Hibs duty during a Championship meeting with Rangers.
Image: Jeff Holmes
Image: Jeff Holmes

SCOTTISH MIDFIELDER SAM Stanton was this afternoon unveiled as a new signing of Dundalk FC for the season ahead.

The 26-year-old is a product of Hibernians’ academy system, earning his first-team debut as a 17-year-old during Pat Fenlon’s time in charge of the Edinburgh club.

After his stint with his hometown club was punctuated by loan moves, the left-sided midfielder moved to Dundee United on a permanent basis in 2018 and then joined the USL Championship outfit, Phoenix Rising for 2020.

“I had a phone call with Filippo Giovagnoli and I really liked what he said to me,” Stanton said on DundalkFC.com.

“Dundalk is a good club and I’m really excited to be here. I felt it was an opportunity I couldn’t really turn down.”

Meanwhile, sporting director Jim Magilton said:

“He will provide real competition and experience to an area of the pitch where we needed strengthening following recent departures and I know we are all really looking forward to working with him and developing his game even further.”

Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

