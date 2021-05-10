BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Monday 10 May 2021
Advertisement

Samcro back in business with Killarney victory

Dual Cheltenham Festival hero digs deep for Grade Three success.

By Press Association Monday 10 May 2021, 7:31 PM
1 hour ago 909 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5433611
A file picture of Samcro.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
A file picture of Samcro.
A file picture of Samcro.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

SAMCRO RETURNED TO winning form with a tenacious success in the Grade Three An Riocht Chase at Killarney.

Dual Cheltenham Festival hero Samcro has been out of sorts in just three starts since his thrilling 2020 Marsh Novices’ Chase victory.

But Gigginstown House Stud’s nine-year-old – pulled up in his last two races, both at Grade One level – was back to somewhere near his best as he pounced on the front-running Cilaos Emery after the final fence to win by a neck under Jack Kennedy for trainer Denise Foster.

Samcro was conceding weight all round and drifted out to a starting price of 6-1.

But he showed his well-being as he stuck close to the pace set by Cilaos Emery throughout, and then would not be denied in a stirring finish – while Peregrine Run, bidding to win this race for a third successive time, had to settle for third, seven lengths further adrift after a mistake at the last.

Kennedy, who also won the Grade One Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the 2018 Festival on Samcro, was full of praise for his rejuvenated partner.

“He battled very well, was very tough – and we haven’t seen that since he won the Marsh Chase in Cheltenham,” he said.

“It is great to see it.

“He came off the bridle early in the straight but he stuck at it very well.

“The ground is nearly yielding on the chase course, and I think better ground could suit him better again.”

Samcro may therefore remain busy in the coming months – including a possible bid for the Galway Plate.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Kennedy added: “I think he could have a nice summer campaign on good ground – that’s the ground he wants.

“He beat a good horse today, and it is great to see him back.

“The Galway Plate could be an option – but we’ll take it from here and see how we get on.”

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie