This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 5 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A week or two too soon': Gordon Elliott confirms Samcro's Cheltenham absence

‘At the best of times you’ve got to be absolutely spot on for Cheltenham,’ the trainer said in his column for Betfair.

By Cian Roche Tuesday 5 Mar 2019, 4:56 PM
29 minutes ago 259 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4525226

SAMCRO WILL NOT feature at this year’s Cheltenham Festival, trainer Gordon Elliott confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

Writing in his column for Betfair, he explained that the festival – starting next Tuesday – has come “a week or two too soon”.

He said: “He’s in very good form and I am pleased with how he has been doing in his work over the last few weeks but Cheltenham is just going to come a week or two too soon.

At the best of times you’ve got to be absolutely spot on for Cheltenham and, while Samcro is in very good shape, myself, Michael and Eddie (O’Leary) feel that the right thing to do by the horse is to give him more time.”

Gordon Elliott Stable Visit - Cullentra House Samcro leads the way on the gallops at Gordon Elliott's yard at Cullentra House, County Meath. Source: Niall Carson

Samcro had been tipped to feature in the Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle next week and was set to face a crucial fitness test on Wednesday.

Elliott described his chances at the time as ’50-50′ before today’s announcement, but the trainer did not rule out a return to the track in the coming weeks saying there were “suitable races for him at meetings [...] next month”.

Samcro’s absence will be a massive loss for Elliott, who’s dominant performance in last year’s festival saw him capture the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss the backlash to World Rugby’s league proposal, captaincy styles, sports psychology and more in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'That’s Johnny, we’re a bit used to it. That’s his way of communicating it'
    'That’s Johnny, we’re a bit used to it. That’s his way of communicating it'
    Henshaw and Leavy set to miss Ireland's clash with France
    France unveil team to face Ireland in next Sunday's Six Nations clash
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Nurse who saved unconscious bus driver describes 'frightening' ordeal for passengers
    Nurse who saved unconscious bus driver describes 'frightening' ordeal for passengers
    Another measles outbreak confirmed, this time in north Dublin
    Dept of Health declared safe after non-hazardous white powder discovery prompts evacuation
    FOOTBALL
    Chelsea appeal Fifa's two-window transfer ban and could still make summer signings
    Chelsea appeal Fifa's two-window transfer ban and could still make summer signings
    Lukaku hits out at media 'lies' following report of Pogba rift
    Sheffield derby ends in stalemate to leave Leeds in automatic promotion place
    IRELAND
    Captain Hawkshaw a doubt for Ireland U20s with Cork crunch match looming
    Captain Hawkshaw a doubt for Ireland U20s with Cork crunch match looming
    Tickets for Ireland's World Cup warm-up Tests to go on sale next week
    A peek outside the bubble has James Ryan refreshed and ready to get Ireland firing

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie