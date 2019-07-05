This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Samir Nasri links up with former team-mate Kompany at Anderlecht

After a forgettable spell with West Ham, the midfielder is off to Belgium.

By AFP Friday 5 Jul 2019, 5:38 PM
Kompany and Nasri celebrate winning the League Cup with City in 2014.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Kompany and Nasri celebrate winning the League Cup with City in 2014.
Kompany and Nasri celebrate winning the League Cup with City in 2014.
Image: EMPICS Sport

FRENCH MIDFIELDER SAMIR Nasri will join up with former Manchester City teammate Vincent Kompany after signing for Anderlecht, the Belgian side announced today.

The 32-year-old, who was a free agent after his contract with West Ham expired last week, has signed a one-year deal with the option of a second season. 

“I received a range of beautiful offers but finally with a great deal of conviction, I have chosen Anderlecht,” said Nasri in a statement on the club website.

“I really want to help Vincent and the club realise their plans.”

Nasri, who played 41 times for France between 2007 and 2013, is the first big-name signing for Kompany who ended his 10-year stay at Manchester City at the end of last season to take his first step into management. Kompany turned down City’s pleas to stay at the club to take a player-manager role with Anderlecht.

Nasri spent six seasons alongside Kompany at City, winning two Premier League titles and the League Cup.

Nasri also played for Marseille, Arsenal, Sevilla and Antalyaspor but only managed six games for West Ham last season as he struggled after an 18-month ban for doping.

© – AFP, 2019

