'He’s sometimes a bit crazy in a positive way' - Jon Dahl Tomasson hails Irish forward

BLACKBURN ROVERS MANAGER Jon Dahl Tomasson has hailed Sam Szmodics after the forward signed a new long-term contract at Ewood Park.

Szmodics is the top scorer in the Championship so far this season with 11 goals and looks set to play a big part for Ireland in the coming years after declaring back in 2021.

The 28-year-old, who was born in England and also qualifies for Hungary, sees his new deal with Blackburn take him up until 2026 with the option of a further year.

“It’s important for the club because we know the development that Sammie has been through in the past 18 months,” Tomasson told the club’s website.

“I think he’s been extremely positive in the way he’s becoming better and how he’s acting around the building, which has been great because he has a big impact on the group.

“The attitude and the work rate is extremely good and he’s scoring all those goals now. What is really nice with Sammie is that he can miss chances but he doesn’t go in the basement. He keeps his head high and you always need that.

“He wants to become better and the way he’s been playing in the last year has been really good for us. He came from the lower leagues and has worked really hard to become better. He’s getting at a higher level.

“He’s a nice guy, sometimes a bit crazy in a positive way! He’s good for the dressing room and always comes with a smile.”

Blackburn are currently 10th in the Championship and Szmodics has set his sights on further improvement after committing his future to the club.

“It was an easy choice for me,” he added.

“I’m playing the best football I’ve ever played and I’m really enjoying my time up north with my family. I’m excited about what the future holds.

“I was relegated from the league and there may have been questions as to why the club signed a player from League One.

“I knew I just needed to bide my time, get used to the manager and how he wants to play, and I’m thoroughly enjoying my football here.”