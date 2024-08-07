Ireland's Sammie Szmodics shortlisted for Championship Player of the Year

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Sammie Szmodics has been shortlisted for the 2023/24 PFA Championship Player of the Year award.

The Blackburn Rovers attacker, who scooped the second tier’s golden boot with 27 league goals, is one of six nominees for the prize which is voted on by members of the Professional Footballers Association, and which will be announced on 20 August.

Szmodics is joined on the list by one representative from each of the three promoted sides: Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who has since joined Chelsea in a €35 million (£30m) summer move; Leif Davis of Ipswich Town; and Southampton’s playoff hero Adam Armstrong.

Leeds United duo Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville complete the shortlist.