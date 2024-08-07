Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Szmodics won the Championship golden boot with 27 league goals for Blackburn Rovers. Martin Rickett/PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo
Awards Season

Ireland's Sammie Szmodics shortlisted for Championship Player of the Year

Szmodics is in the running for the PFA award, which will be announced on 20 August.
2.38pm, 7 Aug 2024
422
0

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Sammie Szmodics has been shortlisted for the 2023/24 PFA Championship Player of the Year award.

The Blackburn Rovers attacker, who scooped the second tier’s golden boot with 27 league goals, is one of six nominees for the prize which is voted on by members of the Professional Footballers Association, and which will be announced on 20 August.

Szmodics is joined on the list by one representative from each of the three promoted sides: Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who has since joined Chelsea in a €35 million (£30m) summer move; Leif Davis of Ipswich Town; and Southampton’s playoff hero Adam Armstrong.

Leeds United duo Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville complete the shortlist.

Author
Niall Kelly
niall@the42.ie
@niallkelly
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie