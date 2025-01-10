Advertisement
Sammie Szmodics. Alamy Stock Photo
Freeprotective boot

Sammie Szmodics faces spell on sidelines with ankle injury

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna hopes injury is not ‘very, very serious’.
6.13pm, 10 Jan 2025

SAMMIE SZMODICS IS wearing a protective boot and set for a spell on the sidelines, according to Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna. 

The Ireland forward suffered an ankle injury against Fulham last weekend, though McKenna hopes the injury is not “very, very serious”. 

The 29-year-old scored in the 2-2 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage before going off injured in the 73rd minute.  

“We don’t know how long he will be out, to be honest,” McKenna said.

“Hopefully it won’t be a very, very serious injury, but he is in a boot at the minute with damage to his ankle.

“He will be assessed on Monday to get a little bit of a clearer picture on where he is at.”

Ireland will be hoping Szmodics is back fit and in form for the Nations League double header against Bulgaria on 20 and 23 March.  

Szmodics has scored seven goals in 20 games so far this season, with six for Ipswich and one for Blackburn Rovers before he made the move in August.

