The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Sammie Szmodics faces spell on sidelines with ankle injury
SAMMIE SZMODICS IS wearing a protective boot and set for a spell on the sidelines, according to Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna.
The Ireland forward suffered an ankle injury against Fulham last weekend, though McKenna hopes the injury is not “very, very serious”.
The 29-year-old scored in the 2-2 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage before going off injured in the 73rd minute.
“We don’t know how long he will be out, to be honest,” McKenna said.
“Hopefully it won’t be a very, very serious injury, but he is in a boot at the minute with damage to his ankle.
“He will be assessed on Monday to get a little bit of a clearer picture on where he is at.”
Ireland will be hoping Szmodics is back fit and in form for the Nations League double header against Bulgaria on 20 and 23 March.
Szmodics has scored seven goals in 20 games so far this season, with six for Ipswich and one for Blackburn Rovers before he made the move in August.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Ipswich Town protective boot Sammie Szmodics Soccer