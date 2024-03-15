'You do take it personally' - Szmodics on frustrations with Ireland call-up delay

SAMMIE SZMODICS HAS opened up about the frustrations that have surrounded his Republic of Ireland call-up, saying that passport complications and squad omissions have delayed his breakthrough.

He says that long wait is something ‘you do take personally’ and is hopeful that he will get an opportunity to impress at international level.

Interim boss John O’Shea has included the Blackburn star in the Ireland squad for their upcoming international friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland at the Aviva Stadium.

The call-up follows a rich run of form for Szmodics who is the top-scorer in the Championship after scoring 27 goals for Blackburn this season. He was first recruited by Stephen Kenny and was named in multiple Ireland squads, but is yet to be capped. There were also reports that Hungary were considering Szmodics on account of his eligibility through his grandfather.

But the 28-year-old says he is committed to making his full debut for Ireland.

“Yeah, with the change of manager and the new manager coming in for the time being, I’d like to think I’ve done enough at club level to get the phone call and be recognised,” Szmodics told the Lancashire Telegraph.

“Hopefully I will finally make that Irish debut which I really want to do. I think it would just top off a good personal season so far.

“It’s been up and down with Ireland with passport and then not really getting picked. People don’t know, I’ve always been on standby but never been picked.

“You do take it personally because 20 people get picked and I didn’t despite being on the top of the game in the last international call-up. I didn’t get anything.”

He added that the links with Hungary are “nonsense” and has dismissed claims online that he did not want to play for Ireland.

“There are loads of things that have happened. People read on Twitter (that) I don’t want to play for Ireland but that isn’t the case. I am doing everything I can and this time I’ll hopefully get the opportunity.

“I read social media like everyone does. People have said I don’t want to play for Ireland which is nonsense, I have never come out and said that.

“I see people linking me with Hungary which is where my grandad was from. Again, nonsense, I haven’t had anything. I’ve just been doing what I’m doing at club level and for the last camp, the phone didn’t ring. That’s out of my hands but hopefully with the new manager coming in and the way I’ve been playing, I get a deserved opportunity and I get to play.”

