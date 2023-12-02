Sammie Szmodics on target again while Jake O'Brien fires brace for Lyon

IRELAND HOPEFUL Sammie Szmodics scored his seventh goal in five games as Blackburn lost 3-1 to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The Irish attacking midfielder equalised for Rovers in the 65th minute when he met James Hill’s cross with a far-post header to score his 14th goal of the season. The 28-year-old has now scored in five consecutive games.

Szmodics is eligible for Hungary and England as well as Ireland, but has opted for Ireland.

A superb header from Sammie Szmodics to equalise for Blackburn !🇮🇪



That’s 14 for the season for Sammie, top class 🪄 pic.twitter.com/dff4nSBDEc — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@reptracker) December 2, 2023

Jake O’Brien, meanwhile, scored twice for Lyon in his side’s 3-2 defeat to Lens.

The 22-year-old put his side ahead on 15 minutes and drew them level after 72 minutes in an ultimately disappointing day for the side who sit bottom of Ligue 1 with just seven points from 13 games.

Gavin Bazunu, the Ireland goalkeeper, kept his second consecutive clean sheet, as Southampton won 2-0 at home against Cardiff City.