Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Sammie Szmodics.
Wrap

Sammie Szmodics on target again while Jake O'Brien fires brace for Lyon

Gavin Bazunu keeps second consecutive clean sheet for Southampton.
505
2
36 minutes ago

IRELAND HOPEFUL Sammie Szmodics scored his seventh goal in five games as Blackburn lost 3-1 to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. 

The Irish attacking midfielder equalised for Rovers in the 65th minute when he met James Hill’s cross with a far-post header to score his 14th goal of the season. The 28-year-old has now scored in five consecutive games.

Szmodics is eligible for Hungary and England as well as Ireland, but has opted for Ireland.  

Jake O’Brien, meanwhile, scored twice for Lyon in his side’s 3-2 defeat to Lens.

The 22-year-old put his side ahead on 15 minutes and drew them level after 72 minutes in an ultimately disappointing day for the side who sit bottom of Ligue 1 with just seven points from 13 games.

Gavin Bazunu, the Ireland goalkeeper, kept his second consecutive clean sheet, as Southampton won 2-0 at home against Cardiff City.

Author
Ronan Early
ronan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     