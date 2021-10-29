Connacht's Sammy Arnold to join French Top 14 side Brive at the end of the season

CONNACHT’S SAMMY Arnold will join Top 14 outfit CA Brive at the end of the season on a deal that will last until 2025, the French club has announced.

Arnold joined Connacht last year having previously spent three seasons with Munster. He was also capped by Ireland under former head coach Joe Schmidt as recently as 2018 against the US.

The centre originally played for Ulster after coming through the IRFU’s Exiles programme and linked up with Munster in 2016.

Brive are currently ninth in the Top 14 table.

“Sam Arnold is a versatile young three-quarterback who has a very high level of technical background. He is also very aggressive in attack and defense,” says Brive head coach Jeremy Davidson.

“Having competed for a place in the Irish squad for several seasons, he will now be involved in the Brive project for three years.”

