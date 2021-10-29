Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Friday 29 October 2021
Advertisement

Connacht's Sammy Arnold to join French Top 14 side Brive at the end of the season

The centre previously played for Munster and Ulster.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 29 Oct 2021, 2:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,505 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5587143
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT’S SAMMY Arnold will join Top 14 outfit CA Brive at the end of the season on a deal that will last until 2025, the French club has announced.

Arnold joined Connacht last year having previously spent three seasons with Munster. He was also capped by Ireland under former head coach Joe Schmidt as recently as 2018 against the US.

The centre originally played for Ulster after coming through the IRFU’s Exiles programme and linked up with Munster in 2016.

Brive are currently ninth in the Top 14 table.

“Sam Arnold is a versatile young three-quarterback who has a very high level of technical background. He is also very aggressive in attack and defense,” says Brive head coach Jeremy Davidson.

“Having competed for a place in the Irish squad for several seasons, he will now be involved in the Brive project for three years.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie