Connacht confirm Irish international among four new signings as Leinster prop switches to Munster

CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of four new players including Irish international Sammy Arnold.

The42 reported last week that Arnold was close to securing a deal with Connacht alongside his Munster team-mate Conor Oliver.

Those signings have since been confirmed as well as the arrival of Leinster duo Jack Aungier and Oisin Dowling. All four will become Connacht players on 1 July, with Arnold, Dowling and Aungier penning two-year deals.

Arnold was capped by Ireland under Joe Schmidt as recently as 2018 against the US but has struggled for game time with Munster recently due to injuries and selection decisions.

The 24-year-old goes to Connacht having made 44 appearances for Munster, while also scoring eight tries since his arrival from Ulster in 2016.

Oliver is a former Ireland U20 international who shone for Skerries RFC before moving to Blackrock College for sixth year and helping the Dublin school to win the 2014 Leinster Schools Senior Cup.

The 24-year-old can play on either flanks or as a number 8 which offers the coaching team options ahead of the new season.

Jack Aungier made his Leinster senior debut last November before going on to earn five appearances for the side in the Pro14. The prop has also impressed at underage level, featuring for the Ireland U20s and U18 Clubs squad.



Oisin Dowling arrives from the Leinster Rugby Academy having played six times for the senior squad in the past two seasons.

Meanwhile, Munster have signed tighthead prop Roman Salanoa from Leinster on a two-year deal.

The Hawaiian player represented the USA U20s as an 18-year-old in 2016 before making the move to Dublin in 2017.

He progressed into the Leinster Academy in 2018, and made three Pro14 appearances for the side this season.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!